Norwood under 48-hour curfew after bloody weekend

A large contingent of police and soldiers has flooded sections of Norwood, St James now under a 48-hour security curfew.

It began at 6 o'clock Saturday evening and follows a series of violent and deadly incidents over the past 24 hours. The curfew will end at 6 p.m on Monday.

Twenty-year-old, Nicardo Daley, otherwise called 'Nick' , unemployed of Montego Hills; 47-year-old, Donovan Reid, otherwise called 'Dummy', of Hollywood, Norwood; and 50-year-old Aubrey Brown, plumber of Irie Lane, also in Norwood were shot dead in two incidents.

A 16-year-old boy and a woman who were also shot have been admitted in serious condition to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

The police report that, shortly after 8:00 pm on Friday, Daley along with Reid, who is deaf, were among a group of patrons inside the Fi Wi Bar in Hollywood Square, when they were ambushed by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting both men and the woman then escaped in the area on foot.

The three victims were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Daley and Reid were pronounced dead, and the woman admitted.

Gunmen then went on a shooting spree at other sections of the community and shot up a number of vehicles before setting one on fire.

They also shot up several houses on Jenny and Irie lanes. Shortly after midnight Saturday, gunmen reportedly held up Brown outside his gate on Irie Lane.

He was robbed of his cellphone and an undetermined sum of cash, before he was shot multiple times in his upper body.

Brown died on the spot.

Members of the security forces were deployed throughout Norwood, but this did not hinder armed criminals from carrying out another attack.

In broad daylight, a teen boy was shot in the region of his neck in the vicinity of the first attack.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com