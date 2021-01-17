Five shot, three dead in Norwood, St James rampage

Five persons – including a teenage boy and a female – were shot, three of whom later died at hospital, after a group of heavily armed men went on a rampage in the volatile community of Norwood in St James from Friday night into yesterday morning.

Those killed have been identified as 20-year-old Nicardo Daley, otherwise called ‘Nick’, unemployed of Montego Hills; 47-year-old Donovan Reid, otherwise called ‘Dummy’, backup man of Hollywood, Norwood; and 50-year-old Aubrey Brown, plumber of Irie Lane, also in Norwood.

Two other persons – a 16-year-old boy and a female – were also shot and injured, and were admitted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in serious condition.

According to police reports, shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Daley and Reid were among a group of patrons inside the Fi Wi Bar in Hollywood Square, when they were ambushed by the armed men.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting both men and the female, before making their escape on foot.

The three victims were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Daley and Reid were pronounced dead and the female admitted.

HOUSES SHOT UP

The gunmen then went on a shooting spree in other sections of the community where they shot up a number of vehicles, one of which they set on fire. They also shot up several houses in the Jenny Lane and Irie Lane areas.

While still on their path of destruction, the shooters struck hours later, at approximately 12:10 a.m. yesterday, where they held up Brown outside his gate along Irie Lane. He was robbed of his cellphone and an undetermined sum of cash before he was shot multiple times in his upper body. He died on the spot.

The brazen gunmen then went on a game of cat and mouse with members of the security forces who were deployed throughout Norwood, which did not hinder them from carrying out another attack. This time in broad daylight, on the teenager boy, who was shot in his neck, in the same vicinity where the first attack took place.

A curfew has now been imposed in sections of Norwood, which began at 6 p.m. yesterday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. tomorrow.

