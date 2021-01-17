Heather White Davis – reshuffling lives through ministry

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives, but for ordained minister Heather White Davis, it was the motivation she needed to form the Reshuffle Ministry.

White Davis, in an interview with Family and Religion, shared that her conviction for the ministry came after she saw the physical reshuffling that was taking place not only in her own life, but in the lives of others as a result of the coronavirus.

“Everything was reshuffled,” she stressed, pointing out that a conference she had scheduled for August 15 had to be pushed back to December 5, and to cap it off, she had to leave her previous church because she said her eyes were being opened to a lot of things.

“I then started to seek God for answers. I prayed about an outreach ministry to work with children, young adults, and the elderly ... but I wanted something different. I wanted to not just offer bread and butter, so to speak. Then I heard the Lord say ‘Reset! Restore!” she related, adding that immediately, she connected Reshuffle, Reset, Restore with her wanting to transform the lives of those who are in a difficult situation.

Davis said an item on the news that she saw about a family and the condition they were living in triggered the launch of her outreach ministry.

“On December 6, the day after the conference, I went in search of this family, and that’s how Reshuffle Outreach Ministry was born,” she said.

Davis, who hails from Geddes Town in St Mary, said she accepted Christ on January 12, 2014. Prior to that, she was as a dance promoter, bar operator, and party icon, living a life that was anything but godly.

SHOT TWICE

However, she was forced to take stock of her life a few months before she got saved when she started having dreams that would always come to pass. One of those dreams involved her being held up in a bar and being shot twice by gunmen.

“It seemed so real when I woke up that I called my mom who lived in the Cayman Islands at the time and told her of the dream. She advised me to pray, but I didn’t really know how to pray any fancy prayer. All I knew was how to talk to God, which I did. I went to a fasting service one Wednesday, and by the Sunday the dream came to pass, except that I wasn’t shot. That was when I made up my mind to give my life to the Lord,” she related.

Davis said she knew she couldn’t walk away from serving God when she witnessed how many persons were blessed by her testimonies, and when she prayed for others, she would receive positive feedback.

God, she said, has shown up for her in so many ways that she needs no more proof to know that she is where she should be in the Lord.

Since launching the ministry, Davis has worked with other pastors in street-feeding programmes from Linstead to Spanish Town. She has teamed up with business operators as well as friends and persons on social media, where she gets assistance to give back to those in need

However, for Davis, her ultimate goal for the ministry is to seek those who are lost and feel hopeless to ‘Reshuffle’ their current situation in whatever way that is needed.

“I want to open a shelter where I can host persons until they are able to get on their feet. I want to offer mentorship, encouragement, and counselling to these persons. I want to introduce Christ in a different way to the lost souls by letting my light shine,” she said.

