Hope moving forward - Basil Watson’s MLK statue unveiled in Atlanta

The long-awaited unveiling of the Jamaica-born Basil Watson-sculpted Martin Luther King Jr statue happened on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

The unveiling ceremony was low-keyed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but was attended by mayor of the Southern US city, Keisha Lance Bottoms, who performed the ribbon-cutting honours.

The work took two years to complete and Watson, who was selected to sculpt the statue of the US civil rights icon, expressed satisfaction that the task was completed to the approval of people of Atlanta.

“I am proud that I have had this opportunity to add to the dialogue that relates to social justice. As a career objective or advancement, I am proud to be able to reach this level. It is really a privilege,” Watson told The Sunday Gleaner.

The 18-foot-tall bronze sculpture is titled ‘Hope Moves Forward’. It is mounted on a marble pedestal and features Dr King releasing a dove. It is the first artwork of seven to be erected on Martin Luther King Boulevard, commissioned by the city of Atlanta as part of a MLK Innovation Corridor Project to honour the icon, who was assassinated for his role in fighting for equal rights for blacks in the US.

NEXT PROJECT

Watson was selected from a pool of 80 artists to fashion the work and was responsible for the foundation, pedestal and lighting, apart from the sculpture itself.

He was awarded the Order of Distinction by the Government of Jamaica in 2016 for his work, and has sculpted images of Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Louise Bennett-Coverley and Herb McKenley, among others.

But his work is not yet finished.

Watson’s next project will be to sculpt the image of Tuskegee airman, Hiram Little, for the city of Eatonton, Georgia. The Tuskegee airmen were members of the first African-American military aviation squadron in the US armed forces.

“This is another monumental moment for Jamaica. Jamaica continues to lead the way, especially with issues on social consciousness in the world. Our artists and freedom fighters continue to send the right messages. It is very significant and I am extremely proud,” said Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s consul general to the Southern US.

