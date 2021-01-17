Kamala Harris ready for work, says she is proud of Caribbean roots

Lester Hinds/Gleaner Writer

Caribbean performers on Sunday night paid tribute to United States vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

The performers included the Fab 5 Band, Jazz pianist Monty Alexander as well as entertainers from Barbados, St Kitts and other countries.

Members of the Diaspora also heaped accolades on the former California attorney general.

“I am proud to be with you as a vice president elect with roots in the Caribbean,” said Harris at the virtual event which was live streamed.

Harris' father Donald Harris is an award-winning Stanford Professor who left Jamaica for US for his Ph.D.



IN PHOTO: Kamala Harris (sitting at front) enjoying a moment with her cousins in St Ann, Jamaica in their childhood days.

She said the contributions of the Caribbean community are woven throughout the US society citing people like General Colin Powell, Eric Holder and Shirley Chisholm.

Harris also recognised the contributions of the Diaspora in her success in the November elections.

"You did the work and help laid the foundation," she said.

However, she said the road ahead will not be easy as the United States continues to face the challenges of the coronavirus, a declining economy and racial injustice.

At the same time, Harris said the US is on a path to heal and rebuild because of the work of the Caribbean and others.

"President-elect Biden and I look forward to working with you every step of the way to usher in a brighter future not only for Caribbean Americans but all Americans, so let's all get to work!” she charged.

The tribute to the US vice president-elect was organised by the Caribbean American Action Network along with several groups in the Caribbean and the Diaspora.

The president-elect will be inaugurated on January 20.

