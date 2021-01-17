Lottery scammer gets 2 years, fined $1.5M

A Manchester man who was convicted of charges related to the lottery scam has been imprisoned for two years and fined $1.5 million.

Dwayne Mitchell was sentenced in the Manchester Circuit on Friday by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Sykes noted, before imposing the sentence, that the lottery scam is a predatory offence and said the punishment must fit the crime.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to possession of identity information in the Manchester Circuit Court on November 9 last year.

He was arrested at his home in Dayton district during an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Manchester police.

Two lead sheets were found in a closet in the bedroom he occupied.

Mitchell’s cell phone was also found to contain several text messages and emails with personal identifiable information of persons living overseas.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

