One more COVID death, 65 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 324.

The deceased is an 93-year-old female from St Mary.

One other death has been listed as coincidental.

Meanwhile, there were 65 new cases with ages ranging from one year to 82 years, pushing the total to 14,161 with 1,964 being active.

Of the new cases, 26 are males and 39 are females.

In the meantime, there were 35 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,709.

Some 116 persons are in hospital with twelve being moderately ill and twelve critically ill.

