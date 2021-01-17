Recording artiste reported missing in St Catherine

Twenty-two-year-old Xavier Wollery, recording artist, of East Avenue, Linstead, St Catherine, has been reported missing since Thursday, January 14, 2021.

She is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., Wollery was last seen at home wearing black shorts, pink blouse and black slippers.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Wollery is being asked to contact the Linstead police at 876-985-2680, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

