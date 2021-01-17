Three dead, four injured in Portmore crash

The police are probing a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three people and injured four others this morning on the western leg of the Portmore Toll Road.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

The accident occurred about 12:40 a.m. after the driver reportedly lost control of a Toyota Wish motorcar.

Reports are that all three died on the spot while the others were rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital.

They were reportedly enroute from a party in Waterhouse, St Andrew when the car crashed.

A fire unit also responded and assisted in clearing the wreckage.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

