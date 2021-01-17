Two killed in St Ann

Detectives assigned to the Ocho Rios Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two men by unknown assailants in Prosper Hall, St Ann on Saturday, January 17.

Dead are 29-year-old Kevin Rattigan and 57-year-old Anthony Bailey both of Prosper Hall in the parish.

Reports are that about 9:00 p.m., the men were conversing at their fence when they were pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were alerted and on their arrival the men were observed with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

