$7 million earmarked for clean-up activities in St James

The St James Municipal Corporation has earmarked $7 million to commence clean-up and restorative work in communities across the parish that were affected by heavy rains on Friday, January 8.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the Corporation on Thursday, deputy superintendent of Roads and Works, Saad Campbell, said the finance committee approved the funding, following a meeting on Wednesday, January 13.

Campbell noted that the money will go towards cleaning critical drains and debris deposits in the worst affected communities.

The rainfall resulted in flooding in several communities and caused severe damage to several roadways in Wiltshire, Granville, Lethe to Long Hill, Kings Gate and Belmont.

Campbell said it will cost approximately $91.6 million to repair the damage done to parochial roads and infrastructure as a result of heavy rains.

He informed that following the assessment, the Wiltshire main road returned a bill of $60 million, as the thoroughfare has been completely eroded, while an additional $3.64 million is needed to restore access to the community, which has been cut off.

Campbell added that “clean-up and protective works” in sections of Granville are estimated at $1.5 million.

He further noted that the drainage network in a number of communities has suffered millions of dollars in damage.

“At Pelle Drive, Flanker, we have an area where the silt trap is filled. The cost [for cleaning] is $236,000. The South Gully catchment basin cleaning is $500,000; at Green Park, we have that at $24 million. In and around town (Montego Bay), we have some small occurrence and deposits and we are looking at $250,000 and we have… Orange and Moore Park, $340, 000; Barrett Town, Spot Valley, Greenwood $360,000 and the major drain in the Norwood community, $240,000 as well as another curb drain and catchment basin in Providence flanker amounting to $320,000,” he reported.

Campbell noted that the estimates have been tabled by the Finance Committee and the figure sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for funding.

