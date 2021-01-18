Another gun bust at MoBay wharf

Law enforcement authorities have made another major gun bust at a wharf in Montego Bay, St James.

The Gleaner understands that five weapons including rifles and handguns were found in a shipment Monday.

Around 100 assorted rounds of ammunition were also found.

The find comes a week after 19 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in a barrel at a wharf located at Freeport in Montego Bay.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.