Bunny Francis' killers convicted

The two men who were on trial for the murder of businessman Roderick ‘Bunny’ Francis have been found guilty.

Carlos Batista and George Gardener were today convicted in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston after a trial that was closed to the public.

A third man, Sheldon Watson, has already pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.

Prosecutors argued that the men were part of a group that plotted and carried out the killing near Francis’ St Andrew home on June 25, 2011.

Investigators believe it was a contract killing.

More details soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

