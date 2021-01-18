Child protection agency and Embracing Orphans launch Family Food Pantry

WESTERN BUREAU:

The western arm of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has teamed up with the Embracing Orphans entity to establish a Family Food Pantry (FFP) to assist families of children in state care as they try to manoeuvre the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FFP, which was launched in late November, aims to provide a support structure for children in foster care, family reintegration, and the child and family support unit.

“There was a growing need because a lot of persons lost their jobs,” explained Eric Vassell, the CPFSA’s western regional director. “A lot of them just don’t have it to sustain the family. We spoke to Carl (Carl Robanske, director of the overseas-based Embracing Orphans) and he embraced the idea and so we decided to retrofit the office, which he did.”

“It is something that we embrace wholeheartedly and so we are happy to have this initiative undertaken and sustained. It is good to know that we can keep children and their families together just by providing a basic item like food,” continued Vassell. “It is also open and extended to other regions as well because if one of my colleagues call me and say they are in a situation, once we have it, we would be happy to assist.”

Vassell noted that although the FFP came about due to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, they are looking forward to keeping the initiative going with the support of the public and corporate Jamaica.

KEEPING INITIATIVE GOING

“As long as we can get the support to maintain it, we will continue as long as possible,” said Vassell. “We are looking to partner with corporate Jamaica and we are looking forward to support from the wider public. Persons who find themselves in a place of plenty and have enough to give we will be more than happy to receive.”

Robanske said their desire to keep families together is a good initiative and is fully supportive of the CPFSA’s effort.

“Anytime that there is a crisis, if we are not taking care of our nation’s kids, then we are missing out on probably the largest target group being affected,” said Robanske. “We want to continue to encourage families that are struggling to stay together and have the resources to make it. We believe in the work that the CPFSA is doing and that is the reason we feel so passionate about partnering with them.”