Clarendon MP renews call for SOE in Race Course division

Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western Lothian Cousins has renewed calls for a Zone of Special Operation in the Race Course division of his constituency warning that the crime could spiral out of control if it is not urgently addressed.

The communities of Coffals and Haylesfield in the division are now under a 48-hour curfew.

It began at 6pm on Sunday and will end at 6 pm on Tuesday.

According to Cousins, a 48-hour curfew is welcome but is not sufficient to address the issues that plague these communities.

“The leadership of the Constabulary in Clarendon has displayed that they have a good grasp of the issues that plague the communities. What is required now is for the government to step up and provide some resources to them so they can adequately address the issues,” he said.

Head of Operations for the Clarendon Police Division Superintendent Christopher Phillips told The Gleaner that Coffals and Haylesfield recorded 11 murders last year with six in September alone.

Since the start of this year, there have been two murders in the areas.

"We recognise that there is violent tension in those communities and we want some amount of control," said Phillips endorsing the current curfew.

"It was one of the best tools we had in the tool kit that could help residents who are really suffering to offer some peace of mind and discontinue gang violence in the space," he added.

One resident of Haylesfield was happy for the security measure.

"I wouldn't mind it stay for six months," he said, adding that of 15 years he has been living in Haylesfield, Sunday night was the most peaceful.

In the meantime, Cousins wants the installation and repairs of street lights and debushing of overgrown trees in Haylesfield.

Most of the agricultural lands once occupied by Monymusk and New Yarmouth sugar factories are now overgrown with shrubs.

