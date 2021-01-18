Kingston man charged with murder

The Kingston East police say they have arrested and charged one man with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the shooting death of 23-year-old Kageem Hutchinson of Ellis Road, Kingston 2 on Saturday, January 02, 2021.

Charged is 24-year-old Shande Dixon otherwise called 'Wingy', of Burger Gully, Mountain View in the parish.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 11:35 a.m., the now deceased was among persons sitting along Mountain View Avenue when they were pounced upon by Dixon and other men who opened gunfire at them.

Hutchinson and two other persons received gunshot wounds. Dixon and his accomplices escaped in a motorcar.

Hutchinson was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and the other two persons were admitted in stable condition.

On Thursday, January 07, 2021 Dixon was arrested and subsequently charged following a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.

