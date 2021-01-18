Pipeline blockages impacting water supply to some customers in St Mary

The National Water Commission is advising customers who are served by the Rock Spring Water facility in St Mary that their water supply have been disrupted due to blockages on the distribution pipeline.

The company says their plumbing team is working to clear the pipelines and is estimating restoration of service by 5:00 p.m., today, January 18, 2021.

Areas affected: Rock Spring, Beecham Hill, Zion Hill, Flint River, sections of Richmond and Essex.

