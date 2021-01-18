St Vincent and the Grenadines records second COVID death

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Jan. 18, CMC – St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded its second COVID-19 death on Monday.

The deceased is an 80-year-old male who was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Friday, with complications of a chronic non-communicable disease, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said in a press statement.

“The elderly gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 during the routine screening conducted on all admissions,” the statement added.

“The patient who was managed on the COVID-19 Isolation Ward became unstable and died at 4:30 a.m. today, January 18, 2021.”

The death followed the first COVID-19 death on Friday, January 15 – that of a 49-year-old female with multiple pre-existing conditions.

NEMO said then that the woman presented to the hospital services the previous evening with difficulty breathing.

She was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on admission, rapidly deteriorated and died at 5 p.m. on Friday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves extended condolences to the family of the woman, whom he identified as Jestina Pompey.

NEMO said on Monday that 494 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SVG as of Sunday.

Of these, 118 persons have recovered, 374 cases remain active and two persons with COVID-19 have died.

