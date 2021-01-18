Two more COVID-19 deaths, 113 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 326.

The deceased are a 63-year-old female of Kingston and St Andrew and a 64-year-old male of St Mary.

One more death is under investigation, moving that figure at 26.

Meanwhile, there were 113 new cases with ages ranging from 59 days to 100 years, pushing the total to 14,272 with 2,056 being active.

Of the new cases, 46 are males and 67 are females.

In the meantime, there were 18 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,727.

Some 113 persons are in hospital with 14 being moderately ill and 13 critically ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.