3 more COVID-19 deaths, 145 additional cases

Three more people have died from COVID-19, increasing the number of fatalities to 329.

Three other deaths are under investigation.

There were 145 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours, with ages ranging from one to 87 years, pushing Jamaica's total COVID-19 cases since March 10 to 14,419.

Of those cases, 2,179 are active.

Of the new cases, 54 are males and 91 are females.

In the meantime, there were 16 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,743.

Some 108 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

