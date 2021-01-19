Adam Stewart appointed executive chairman of Sandals Resorts Int'l

Sandals Resorts International has announced the appointment of Adam Stewart as executive chairman.

He succeeds his late father Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart who died in Miami, Florida earlier this month.

"My father’s shoes are impossible to fill, but we will follow in his ground-breaking footsteps to continue the important work we all set out to do together,” said Adam.

For more than two decades, Adam worked alongside his father as chief executive officer and most recently as deputy chairman.

In a statement, Sandals Resort International said Adam has helped to oversee the continued rapid expansion of the company throughout the Caribbean.

Sandals recently announced two new island resort destinations, the future Sandals Curaçao and Beaches Resorts in St Vincent.

Adam Stewart has been recognised for his leadership in the travel industry and his substantial contributions to the destinations where Sandals Resorts International operates.

