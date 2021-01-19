Fire razes Mile Gully businesses

A funeral parlour and bar were among the businesses destroyed in an early morning fire in Mile Gully, Manchester.

According to reports, at about 3 a.m., fire was seen coming from a section of the building. An alarm was made and the Fire Brigade contacted.

Fire fighters managed to contain the blaze.

No one was injured.

The extent of the damage has not yet been ascertained.

More details to come.

