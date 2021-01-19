Lambert Brown to become Opposition advocate for persons with disabilities

Opposition spokesperson on public service, Senator Lambert Brown, will now have his portfolio expanded to include matters relating to persons with disabilities.

This follows the decision of Senator Dr Floyd Morris to give up the responsibility of the portfolio because of his election to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Morris said that his new role requires him to monitor the global landscape relating to persons with disabilities and he wants to avoid any conflict of interest.

"I deem it prudent to give up the responsibility for shadowing matters relating to this group of individuals in Jamaica,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Mark Golding said he is confident in Brown's ability to effectively handle the expanded portfolio.

"I look forward to making meaningful representations on behalf of, and establishing robust partnerships with Jamaicans with disabilities as part of my new role,” Brown said.

