Manchester farmer freed in case of causing death by dangerous driving

Thirty-year-old farmer, Mark Wint of Richmond district, Manchester, has been freed of causing death by dangerous driving.

Wint was charged after Myrtle Wood, a pedestrian, died as a result of a motor vehicle accident on the night of December 31, 2019.

He was freed in the Manchester Parish Court after attorney-at-law Ashford Meikle made a no-case submission that the Crown did not produce any evidence to prove that Wint was reckless in the way he was driving when the pedestrian was hit.

The accident reconstruction expert testified that he could not conclude whether the driver or the deceased was at fault.

Meikle submitted last week that the findings did not point to excessive speed by the accused, which would be an indication of reckless driving.

In referring to the post mortem report, Meikle said it supported the accused’s account that the deceased walked out in the road in front of his motor vehicle.

The parish judge upheld the submissions and freed Wint.

