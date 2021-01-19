Policeman freed in corruption case involving Half-Way Tree bus driver

Police constable Fitzroy Andrews was today freed of corruption charges.

A bus operator had given a statement to the police that on December 4, 2017, Andrews accepted $5,000 from him to drop a ticket for a breach of the Road Traffic Act.

In the statement, the bus driver admitted that he knew he was wrong when he drove on a certain road to enter the bus park in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

However, despite numerous court dates for the corruption hearing, the complainant did not attend court.

When the matter again came before the court Tuesday, attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman submitted that a not-guilty verdict should be made.

Wildman told Senior Parish Judge Chester Crooks that from the outset, Andrews insisted that the complainant had concocted the story because the police were taking action against him for breaking the law in the Half-Way Tree area.

The Crown offered no evidence in the matter and Constable Andrews was freed.

