Salary delay for teachers because of system glitch

The Education Ministry says the salaries for most teachers will not be paid Tuesday because of a server error.



According to the ministry, the service provider had a significant challenge in processing the payroll for January 2020 because of a fault on its main production server.

The ministry said it is working with the provider to resolve the error.

It has apologised for the salary delay and says all teachers are expected to receive their pay by Friday.

