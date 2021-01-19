Sir John Golding Road closed temporarily

The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that the Sir John Golding Road in St Andrew has been closed temporarily to facilitate the completion of works on safety features along a section of the roadway which was recently reinstated.

Works started on the weekend on the construction of a four foot high concrete block wall to separate pedestrians from a gabion retaining structure designed to hold the road embankment.

The road was damaged in 2017 following a flood.

The NWA says the gabion wall will stabilise a section of the banks of the Hope River and drops to a depth of some 60 feet.

Motorists, earlier last week, started to once again use the road, which is a more direct route between the communities of August Town and Papine.

The roadway will remain closed for the next several days, during which motorists may use the alternative routes via Mona Road, Garden Boulevard and Hope Road when travelling between the affected communities.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

