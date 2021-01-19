Stocks Round Up | 82 stocks traded

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index declined on Tuesday with an advance/decline ratio of 21/47.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,138.82 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 385,566.28.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 3,280.43 points or 0.84 per cent to close at 387,331.81 while the Junior Market Index declined by 11.10 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 2,714.38.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 3.42 points or 1.81 per cent to close at 192.57.

Overall market activity

82 stocks traded

21 advanced 47 declined

14 traded firm

Winners

KLE Group, up 18.10 per cent to close at $1.37

JMMB Group (7.5%), up 14.72 per cent to close at $1.87

Cargo Handlers, up 13.67 per cent to close at $7.90

Proven USD, up 8.60 per cent to close at $0.26

Key Insurance, up 8.28 per cent to close at $6.28

Losers

138 Student Living, down 24.55 per cent to close at $3.35

CAC 2000, down 13.47 per cent to close at $10.60

1834 Investments, down 9.00 per cent to close at $0.91

Sterling Investments (USD), down 8.70 per cent to close at $0.02

Sterling Investments, down 8.15 per cent to close at $2.93

Market volume

18.27 million units valued at over $60.5 million.

Volume leaders were Tropical Battery followed by Lumber Depot and Derrimon Trading.

