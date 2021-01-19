Sub-machine gun seized in 100 Lane, man held after shoot-out with cops

The St Andrew North police say they have recovered a sub-machine gun following a heated gun battle with gunmen in the 100 Lane community, located off Red Hills Road.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

Reports are that the lawmen, acting on tips that criminals from the neighbouring Park Lane area were headed to 100 Lane to carry out attacks, went into the community in search of them.

The Gleaner gathered that the men opened fire at the police team and the gunfire was returned.

One of the men reportedly ran leaving the weapon which was later picked up by the police.

The firearm’s serial number was erased and contained a magazine loaded with ten 9mm cartridges.

One of the suspects was held after a search of the area.

Approximately 19 spent shells were retrieved for evidential purposes.

Investigations are ongoing.

