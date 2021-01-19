UDC offers ‘Triple Thrills’ promotion

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is encouraging Jamaicans to take advantage of its ‘Triple Thrills’ promotion, which ends on February 14.

Marketing Manager at the UDC, Stephen Webster, told JIS News that the promotion includes paying one cost to enjoy three attractions.

“Triple Thrills is an experience that you will not forget. It’s climbing the Dunn’s River Falls, zipping back over that falls, and then go in to explore the Green Grotto Caves. So, you get three for one,” said Webster.

He indicated that the cost associated with the promotion is $3,500 for an individual or $2,800 per person for groups of 10 or more.

‘Back and Enjoy It’

According to Webster, this is the time for persons who have not visited Dunn’s River Falls in years “to go back and enjoy it”, as well as the time for those who have never climbed the falls to do so.

He said the falls is 180 feet high and 600 feet long.

Webster further pointed out that persons can choose to complete all three activities in one day or choose a separate day to visit the Green Grotto Caves, since the zip line – Chukka Falls Flyer – is expected to be done after climbing the falls.

“All you have to do is bring your Triple Thrills receipt and then you can go to Green Grotto,” Webster said, adding that its history goes all the way back to the Tainos.

The marketing manager is also assuring citizens that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

“We are COVID-ready, we are resilient and ready. So, we are going to have all of the facilities necessary to make sure that you sanitise and hand-wash. Our staff will make sure that you know that those things are necessary,” he said, adding that persons are being encouraged to wear their masks.

He said that social-distancing markers are also installed at the various facilities, which open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both the Dunn’s River Falls and the Green Grotto Caves are managed and operated by the UDC, while Chukka has forged a partnership with Dunn’s River Falls, offering a series of seven zip lines and four hanging bridges over the waterfall.