Why the government has now closed all but two cays

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has announced the immediate closure of all cays except the Morant and Pedro cays.

They are to remain closed until February 1.

In December, the government had closed Lime and Maiden cays following a series of boat parties in breach of COVID rules.

According to the ODPEM, the decision to close additional cays is in a bid to reduce the risk of a further COVID-19 spread.

The ODPEM says the police will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws and to ensure that people are conforming to the established protocols.

