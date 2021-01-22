Clarendon man facing charges after stealing two cars

A Clarendon man has been charged with multiple offences following a series of robberies in the parish on Thursday, January 14.

The charges include three counts of robbery with aggravation, three counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and shooting with intent.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Khamalie Dennis, otherwise called ‘Elle’, of Gayle district, Lionel Town in Clarendon.

In the first incident which occurred on Mack Corner, Palmers Cross in the parish, about 7:15 a.m. that day, Dennis robbed a man of his 2013, Toyota Probox motor car valued at JMD 800,000.

Reports are that the driver of the motor car made a stop to attend to a matter when Dennis fired several gunshots at him. The driver ran and Dennis stole his car.

Dennis later abandoned the vehicle in Sandy Bay after it developed mechanical issues. The vehicle was later recovered.

The second incident took place, about 15-minutes later in Sandy Bay when Dennis held up at gun point a 67-year-old taxi operator and stole his motor car.

Reports are that a passenger in the taxi requested a stop, after which Dennis ordered the driver and the passengers out of the vehicle before driving it away.

The third incident took place about 7:40 a.m. along Rosewell Road. Dennis, who was driving the motor car he had previously stolen, stopped alongside a woman who was walking along the roadway, held her up at gunpoint and robbed her of her Samsung cellular phone valued at JMD 40,000 then drove off.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched which led the officers to the community of Lionel Town in the parish.

Investigators utilised the phone’s tracking capabilities to locate both him and the stolen motor vehicle the same day.

He was subsequently arrested and charged on Thursday, January 21.

His court date is being finalised.

