Criminal Records Office to relocate as of February 1

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says the Criminal Records Office (CRO) will be relocating to 56 Duke Street in downtown, Kingston, as of Monday, February 1.

JCF says that in order to facilitate the reopening, special arrangements and adjustments have been put in place to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

· Opening hours will be Mondays to Thursdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Fridays, services will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

· Applicants are required to make their payment at any Tax Office, then contact the CRO to share their receipt number and schedule an appointment.

· All applicants must wear masks and will be subjected to temperature checks and sanitisation of hands.

· Same day processing of applications have been suspended until further notice.

The JCF says persons may call, whatsapp or text:

· Kingston 876 224-1011

· Summit Subsite, St. James 876 224-1012

· May Pen, Clarendon 876 224-1014

· Pompano Bay, St. Mary 876 975-5066

It also urged applicants to have their receipt number readily available to quote when making the appointment.

