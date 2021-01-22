Grange mourns passing of former Reggae Boy Luton Shelton

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of former Reggae Boy Luton Shelton.

Shelton, 35, passed away today after suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease since 2017.

“I was hoping he would have made a turn around, although his illness was one that was a great challenge. I continued to hope and pray for him,” Grange said in a statement.

In 2018, Grange presented Shelton with a cheque for five million dollars from the Sports Development Foundation towards his medical expenses.

“I know the entire sports fraternity will miss him and they are mourning as well. Let us remember his family in our prayers,” said Grange.

Shelton, who is the only person to score four goals on his international debut for Jamaica in 2004, went on to earn 75 caps while scoring a record 35 goals for his country.

Grange noted that this week was a difficult one as the country also lost football administrator Danny Lyn of Constant Spring fame and former Camperdown High and Harbour View player Andrew Williams.

“In this week we’ve lost three outstanding men who were dedicated to sports and have left indelible marks in football. Each of these men were role models who will continue to inspire the next generation of Jamaican achievers,” she said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

