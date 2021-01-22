Stocks Round Up | 35 stocks advance, 28 decline, 20 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Friday with an advance/decline ratio of 35/28.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,058.66 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 384,586.87.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 1,017.06 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 385,859.59 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 11.47 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 2,749.66.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.17 points or 1.10 per cent to close at 194.70.

Overall market activity

83 stocks traded

35 advanced

28 declined

20 traded firm

Winners

JMMB Group (7.5%), up 16.39 per cent to close at $0.71

C&WJ, up 11.11 per cent to close at $2.00

Paramount Trading, up 10.77 per cent to close at $1.44

1834 Investments, up 7.78 per cent to close at $0.97

Sterling Investments, up 6.90 per cent to close at $3.10

Losers

Dolphin Cove, down 22.37 per cent to close at $6.80

Eppley (8.25%), down 14.29 per cent to close at $6.00

MJE, down 10.83 per cent to close at $6.26

Ciboney Group, down 9.09 per cent to close at $0.20

Palace Amusement, down 8.90 per cent to close at $1001.00

Market volume

18.019 million units valued at over $80.995 million.

Volume leaders were Carreras Limited followed by Derrimon Trading and Wigton Windfarm.

