COVID-19 claims four more lives in Jamaica

Four more people died from COVID-19 in Jamaica yesterday. This means 336 people have now died from the disease since it arrived in Jamaica in March last year.

One of the deaths was previously under investigation.

The dead comprise:

A 63 year-old woman from St. Elizabeth

A 83 year-old woman from Kingston and St. Andrew

A 43 year-old man from St. James

A 61 year-old man from St. Ann

Another death was deemed coincidental, which means the patient tested positive for COVID-19, but likely died from another ailment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that there were no new cases under investigation, leaving the number of deaths being probed at 32.

Ninety-nine people are in hospital for treatment 13 of whom are critical and another 13 of whom are experiencing moderate symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, there were 114 new cases of COVID-19 recorded yesterday, bringing the number of people who have contracted the disease, since March last year, to 14,772.

Kingston and St Andrew again accounted for the most cases, with 20 new positive cases in the past 24 hours. St Catherine followed closely with 18 new positive cases of the disease and St Elizabeth recorded 15. St Thomas had 13 and St Ann, Manchester and Clarendon recorded 10 new cases each.

St James had eight cases; St Mary six and Trelawny and Hanover two each. Westmoreland and Portland recorded no new cases of COVID-19.

Seventeen people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which means overall 11,850 people have now been deemed well, or more than 80 per cent of those who have contracted the disease.

