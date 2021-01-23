Former CANA journalist found dead

Guyana-born regional journalist Ian George Alleyne is dead.

The Caribbean News Agency (CANA) says Alleyne was found dead at his home in Barbados on Friday.

The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM), has expressed sadness at his loss.

Alleyne was a former employee of the Barbados-based CANA and the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) and was also a freelance journalist with the online publication, Barbados Today.

CANA says he worked in media for close to 40 years, starting at the Government Information Service in the early 1980s and then transferred to the state-owned Guyana Chronicle, the lone daily newspaper in Guyana at the time.

Recognising his talent and sharp intellect, management placed him in a cadet training scheme from which he emerged with flying colours.

He served at the Guyana Chronicle until about 1989 when he migrated to Canada. Alleyne covered politics, sports, and trade during his employment to the Guyana Chronicle and published several articles for ethnic newspapers in Canada, where he lived until 1995.

He returned to Guyana, where he spent a few years, and then moved to Barbados to join his Barbadian father and sisters.

He joined CANA as an information specialist sub-editing, reporting and writing features on the news desk of the CANA Wire Service, until its merger with the Caribbean Broadcasting Union to become the Caribbean Media Corporation in 2000.

For the past eight years he worked as a freelance reporter for Barbados Today. He was also a very active contributor to the New York-based Caribbean Life newspaper, the largest Caribbean publication in the NY metropolitan area, covering regional affairs.

Alleyne also worked in The Cayman Islands as an editor and writer.

Beyond journalism, Alleyne was an avid sports fan, CANA reports. His deepest interest was in football, which he also served as an administrator. He was a senior executive of Western Tigers Division One football team in Guyana in the 1980s and covered the sport periodically for the Guyana Chronicle, sometimes volunteering when there was a staff shortage.

He was also, at one time, active in the Young Socialist Movement (YSM), the youth arm of the People’s National Congress (PNC) in Guyana, CANA says, but eased out as he pursued his career in journalism.

The news agency says Alleyne was a committed and avid regionalist and believed in Caribbean unity.

He is survived by a daughter, Tendai.

