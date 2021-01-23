Jamaican-born entertainer in Antigua found dead

The police in Antigua and Barbuda are probing the death of a Jamaican-born entertainer, whose body was found under a container yesterday morning.

She has been identified as Nicole Munroe-Baptiste.

The police say they were called to the scene about 3:00 a.m local time.

Munroe-Baptiste had been living Antigua for several years.

The police say they do not suspect foul play in her death.

