Small plane crashes in Rocky Point, Clarendon

A small plane is reported to have crashed in the fishing village of Rocky Point, Clarendon around 7 p.m Saturday.

Before police and soldiers could reach the crash site, curious residents descended on the small plane.

Gleaner investigations reveal that the plane appears to be have been de-registered in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Photographer Nathaniel Stewart got a glimpse inside the crashed plane.

He reported that it had been modified with most of the seats removed.

Stewart later spoke with two of several onlookers.

Head of the Clarendon Police, Senior Superintendent Glenford Miller said neither the pilot nor any passenger was found.

“We just found an empty plane,” he said.

Quizzed on the possible contents of the aircraft, he said it was very dark and investigations were ongoing adding that some information will have to be shared later.

President of the District Area Committee Arthur Coleman said while it is not the first time has heard of plane coming in and leaving the area, it is the first the community has seen a crash.

“I don’t know the background behind it, but it doesn’t look good for Rocky Point. I will hasten to say that for a longest time we have been asking for a police post down this area or a coast guard,” he said.

Coleman said, too, that former Member of Parliament Rudyard Spencer had begun the ground work for improved security and had reached the stage where land was being identified, however, nothing has happened since.

