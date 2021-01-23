St James farmer charged

A St James farmer who had been on the run from the police for most of last year has been caught and charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, following an incident in his community of Acadia last year April.

Detectives assigned to the St James Police Division arrested and charged 40-year-old Ian English on January 15 in connection with the incident, which reportedly took place at about 8:15 in the evening. Reports are that the complainant was at home when he heard noise outside and went to investigate. He saw English standing in the yard armed with a handgun. English pointed the firearm in the complainant’s direction and shot him. The complainant escaped and made his way to a police checkpoint from where he was assisted to hospital.

Following investigations, English was captured by the police on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

His court date is being finalised.