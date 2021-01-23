Water restoration for Corporate Area communities this afternoon; scheduled supply for St Ann communities

Corporate Area communities affected by this morning's disruption due to emergency work near Mary Brown's Corner in St Andrew, should expect to have their water restored by 5:00 p.m., the state-run National Water Commission (NWC) says.

The affected communities are Constant Spring Terrace, Hopeton Avenue and Saxthorpe Avenue.

Meanwhile, the NWC says the delayed restoration of the Minard facility in St Ann has resulted in it scheduling supply for communities served by the facility over the course of the next week, as it continues to rehabilitate the water facility.

On a schedule posted to Twitter, the NWC says:

Piped water will be available to Brown's Town and Liberty Drive today from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Orange Hill will be supplied via piped water from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Minard Hill and Brown's Town via piped water from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Standfast and St Hilda's Drive via door to door trucking

Wednesday, Orange Hill and Liberty Drive will receive water via door to door trucking

Thursday, Benin and Standfast via door to door trucking

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.