Gun attack leaves one dead in Portland, another injured

Portland has recorded its first murder for 2021, following the shooting death of man in the farming community of Windsor Castle, West Portland.

The incident happened yesterday evening, shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 33 year-old Gregory Yates, of a Windsor Castle address. Yates and another man, were, allegedly, shot by a lone gunman.

Police report that a group of persons converged at a corner shop in the community a few minutes after 8 o’clock, when a man was seen running from nearby bushes with a gun.

The police say explosions were heard and shortly after Yates and another man were found on the ground with, what appeared to be, gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital in St Mary, where Yates succumbed to his injuries while being treated. The other man, who received a wound to the right leg, is in a stable condition.

Since the shooting in the usually quiet and peaceful community, residents have raised concern about the presence of strange men in the area, especially at night. They say illegal parties have also been taking place at select venues in the area.

“People are hiding and staging parties, especially on weekends," said a resident, who requested anonymity.

“The police cannot be everywhere and we are the ones making it bad for ourselves. These young people and some business operators are not observing the curfew order. These parties attract people from elsewhere and whenever there is some friction or argument, usually violence is brought into play," the resident added.

No motive has been established for the shooting. The police are appealing to anyone, who witnessed the incident or has information, to contact the Portland Police at 876-996-1497; 876- 322-9368; 119 or the nearest police station.

Portland recorded 10 murders last year.

