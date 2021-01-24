'Ken Allen was one of the best' says Grandison

General manager of The Gleaner Company (Media) Company Limited, Garfield Grandison, has recognised former editor-in-chief, Ken Allen, as among the finest journalists to emerge from Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Allen passed earlier today at The University Hospital of the West Indies, following a long ailment. He was 87, but only days away from celebrating his 88th birthday, which would have been on January 29.

Grandison, who also served as the newspaper's editor-in-chief for 19 years subsequent to Allen, said the late Gleaner chief editor trained and mentored many.

"He served journalism and Jamaica well. We at The Gleaner will miss him, but will always remember his outstanding, highly professional contribution to media in Jamaica and the region," said Grandison.

Allen's association with The Gleaner spanned some 69 years.

He started as a sub-editor in 1952 and rose to cover the coveted beats of parliament, politics and labour.

At the turn of the tumultuous 1970s, he served as an associate editor and was part of the leadership of the newspaper that consistently challenged the Michael Manley-led People's National Party of the time.

In 1992, he was appointed editor-in chief, a position he served in for two years, before opting to enter into early retirement.

During his retirement he continued to serve as The Gleaner's opinion editor.

For his contributions to journalism, in 1988, he was conferred with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class (CD) by the Government of Jamaica, and in 2002- his 50th year in journalism- he was honoured by the Press Association of Jamaica for outstanding service to journalism in Jamaica.

