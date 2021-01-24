No COVID deaths; 107 new infections

Fatalities from COVID-19 have not increased in the past 24 hours, as the Ministry of Health and Wellness recorded no deaths directly linked to the infectious disease.

This means the death toll from the disease remains at 336. A total of 12 people died from the disease last week, the same as the week before, but a 50 per cent increase over the first week in January.

In its latest COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary, the ministry reports that there were two coincidental deaths, which means the patients were COVID-19 positive, but possibly died from other ailments.

One new death is also under investigation, bringing the number being probed to 33.

Hospitalisation due to the disease has fallen marginally by two to 98 people, but the number of critically ill remains the same at 13. Ten people are experiencing moderate effects of the disease.

There are 107 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of positive cases, since March last year, to 14,879.

Kingston and St Andrew were again responsible for the highest number of new cases. Thirty-six people in the Corporate Area tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, followed by St Ann with 19 new cases. There were a dozen cases each in Manchester and St James, while Trelawny and St Catherine had nine each. St Elizabeth had four; St Mary and Westmoreland two and St Thomas recorded one new case.

Portland, for a second consecutive day, recorded no new cases.

Twenty more people recovered from the disease, which means 11,870 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Jamaica, or more than 79 per cent of those who have been infected, a slight regression when compared to yesterday.

There are 2,497 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

