Police searching for men allegedly assisted from plane at Rocky Point

The police say they are looking for two men who, residents informed them, were assisted from the plane that crash-landed on White Sand Beach in Rocky Point, Clarendon yesterday evening.

The men, who appeared Caucasian, were dressed in suits, The Gleaner was told, and were assisted by residents shortly after its landing.

Gleaner checks yesterday evening showed that the 12-seater, twin engine plane is de-registered and its ownership is domiciled in Mexico.

Meanwhile, today the police struggled to cordon off the crash site.

Our news team visited the area and witnessed several persons at the site. Some took items, including equipment from the plane. However, the police were able to confiscate some items.

It's believed the plane was headed for landing on Vernamfield air strip.

The incident has caused the Member of Parliament for Central Clarendon, Mike Henry to reiterate his call for security of the former World War II American US Air Force base.

Henry, who has been pushing for the development of the airstrip says he's hoping the effort will continue under the Office of the Prime Minister, which now has responsibility for the base.

"There is and will always be need to take control of the corridor of the south coast area noted for illegal use by exchange of drugs for guns and narcotics," Henry stressed, adding that action needs to be taken urgently.

