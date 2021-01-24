Strengthening the bond: A family that prays together, stays together

“The most important of the Lord’s work that you will ever do will be the work you do within the walls of your own home.”

– President Harold B. Lee

It is true that raising family is no easy task, especially given the limitations and unpredictability of this ‘new normal’.

It is also true that what may have worked for families many years ago, may not stand firm today.

With these realities in mind, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints saw it fit to share ways in which others can strengthen and protect their family against what they referred to as the bad influences of the world.

One such way, according to the church, is to teach good values.

“Proverbs 22:6 says, ‘Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.’ It’s your responsibility as parents to teach your children good values and principles. Teach them about God and how much He loves them. Teach them that honesty is the best policy. Teach them the Golden Rule, to treat others as they want to be treated.

Clearly defined values help direct a person’s choices. As your children get older, they will face tough challenges. Teach them to hold true to God’s standards regarding sex, drugs, finances, education, etc. You won’t be able to cover every situation they may encounter. What you can do is teach them right and wrong. Explain that every choice, good or bad, has a consequence. Throughout your children’s lives, make sure they know you will love them no matter what and that you will listen carefully when they have questions,” the institution shared in a blog post.

Recommending family nights as a means to strengthen familial bonds, the church shared that on these evenings, families may spend time together, learn the gospel, eat treats, and have fun.

TAILORED TO CHILDREN

These events, according to them, can be tailored to children regardless of age.

Praying, going to church and reading God’s Words completed the list of suggestions presented by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a nontrinitarian, Christian restorationist church.

“As the old saying goes, a family that prays together stays together. God blesses families who pray together, giving them increased peace, love, and harmony in the home. Family prayer is also a great way to help younger children develop the habit of praying on their own. Sometimes busy schedules can make it difficult to pray as a family. But it’s worth the effort. Try choosing a time when you are normally together, such as mealtime or right before bed.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com