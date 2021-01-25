Golding calls for urgent response from Gov't regarding attack on the homeless

Opposition Leader Mark Golding is calling for immediate action to be taken by the Government in response to this morning’s discovery that six homeless citizens were attacked in two separate locations in the Corporate Area.

“This morning’s incidents are further evidence of the severity of the crisis of violence in our nation, where Jamaica has become a place in which our most vulnerable and defenseless can be so heartlessly attacked and murdered in our capital.” Golding said in a statement a short while ago.

He says the Opposition is concerned that the circumstances suggest the possibility that these were coordinated attacks.

Golding is demanding a high level investigation and a plan of action to prevent a recurrence.

