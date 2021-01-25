Grange: "Allen was among the best newspaper men in the world"

Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, has paid tribute to veteran journalist Ken Allen.

Allen passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies on Sunday after a long ailment.

He was 87.

"We are saying goodbye to a newspaper man who was among the best in the Caribbean,” Grange said in a statement.

Grange said that Allen, who died yesterday, just short of 88 years old, was legendary for his journalistic accomplishments in his more than 60 years with The Gleaner.

“Ken Allen worked his way up from sub-editor in 1952, distinguishing himself with each step to his appointment as editor-in-chief of The Gleaner in 1992. Along the way, he took the time to nurture and guide his younger colleagues, who have all noted his kindness and care for them."

She added: “Even as we mourn his departure let us let us remember all that Ken did for the development of journalism in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Grange said Allen was deservedly conferred with the Order of Distinction, Commander class.

He was also honoured by the Press Association of Jamaica for outstanding service to Jamaican journalism.

“I offer my condolences to his family, friends and associates and to the The Gleaner family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Grange stated.

