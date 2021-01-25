Kingston man charged following shootout with police

The Denham Town Police say they have arrested and charged a Kingston man with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, after he reportedly shot at lawmen on Spanish Town Road in Kingston on January 12.

He is 45-year-old Fitzroy Douglas, otherwise called ‘Harry’ of Christopher Road, Denham Town, Kingston 14.

Reports are that about 9:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area when Douglas engaged the police in a shootout before fleeing the scene.

After the shooting subsided, a search of the area was conducted and Douglas was found with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital where he was placed under police guard and subsequently charged.

His court date has not been finalised.

