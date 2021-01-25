Local Government Minister condemns killings of homeless men in Corporate Area

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has condemned the attacks on six homeless men in the Corporate Area.

“We have since learned that they were all chopped by their attacker or attackers. While these are clearly horrific and criminal acts, I am left to wonder if this is the outcome of an outburst of madness. It challenges me to do even more for our homeless population," McKenzie said in a statement.

He added: "Although we provide a full range of services at the drop-in centres, including overnight accommodation, many of our homeless brothers and sisters use them, but prefer to stay on the streets, thus making them even more vulnerable to organised or random attacks."

The Minister appealed to members of the homeless population to make use of shelters.

"Even as the police work to solve these assaults and murders, I am appealing to our homeless people to make greater use of these facilities that are dedicated to them. They are staffed by committed professionals who continue to provide total care for all who visit," McKenzie said.

McKenzie noted that the incident revives the daily challenge to be a far gentler society, and to ensure that the vulnerable are never seen or treated as expendable.

